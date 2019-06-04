|
|
Ronald R. Rennie
Age 80, of Waynesburg, passed away Sat., June 1, 2019. He was born Nov. 24, 1938, in Canton, a son of the late Bob and Sue (Johnson) Rennie, was raised in Waynesburg, moved to Washington D.C. in 1956, and came back to Waynesburg in 2008. Ronnie was a 1956 graduate of Sandy Valley High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball. He retired from National Cash Register after 33 years service, where he was a manager. He previously worked for government agencies. For numerous years he coached all three of his favorite sports. Even living in Maryland he still loved the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Teresa Rennie, on April 4, 2008, and a brother, Bobby Rennie. Ronnie is survived by one daughter and one son, Lynda (Pino) Dilullo, and Michael (Re) Rennie; three grandchildren, Brittney Rennie, Matthew Rennie, and Nicole (Andrew) Werking; two brothers, Ralph (Sally) Rennie and Russell Rennie; and his good friend, Lynn Adkins.
A Prayer Service will be held Wed. at 7 p.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor J. Andrew Riggs officiating. Interment will be in Parklawn Memorial Park in Rockville, Md. Friends may call Wed. 5-7 p.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ronnie's memory may be made to the , 408 9th St. SW Canton, OH 44707, or the , 4682 Douglas Circle NW, Canton, OH 44718. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.
Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on June 4, 2019