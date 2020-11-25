1/1
Ronald R. Stinson
1933 - 2020
Ronald E. Stinson

age 87, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 in his home. Ron was born in Canton, Ohio on June 29, 1933 to the late Whitney and Jessie (Lanzer) Stinson. He was an Army veteran and retired from the Hoover Co. Ron was an avid bowler.

Ron is survived by his wife, Mary (Espenschied) Stinson; two daughters, Linda (Luke) Wilson and Debbie (Edward) Metzger; a sister, Charlotte (Dean) Imler; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

In keeping with Ron's wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to One-of-a-Kind Pets, 1929 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44313 or Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range, Canfield, Ohio 44406. Online condolences may be left at

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
