Ronald Revlock



Jackson Township, 85, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Ron was born April 17, 1935 to Andrew and Gertrude (Kenski) Revlock in Cleveland and had been a Cleveland resident until 1975 and a resident of Jackson Township for 45 years. He was a graduate of Fenn College of Engineering in Cleveland, Stark State College, and Walsh University. He was a veteran of the US Army. He was employed by East Ohio Gas in management for 38 years retiring in 1996 and also employed by Jackson Township until 2015. He was a member of Stark County Regional Planning Commission and was vice president of the Jackson Recycling Board. He was a faithful member of Queen of Heaven Catholic Church.



Ron is survived by beloved wife of 57 years, Mary Alice (Armour); children, Dan Revlock, Therese Revlock, Michael (Jeanine) Revlock and Philip (Marna) Revlock; grandchildren, Ariel, Oren and Noah Barat and Sam, Jessica, Emma and Olivia Revlock.; siblings Dennis (Sharon) Revlock and LaVern (Nick – dec.) Paseric; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David (Jan) Revlock.



Mary Alice is especially grateful to her children for their steadfast and loving care of their father throughout his illness and the men and women of Aultman Hospice Care.



The family will receive friends Monday, July 6, 2020 from 5 to 8 pm at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Road (corner of Steese and Massillon Roads, entrance off Steese), where a Rosary will be recited at 7:30pm. Covid 19 restrictions are in effect - masks and social distancing are required. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:30 am at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd., Uniontown OH 44685. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Ohio Western reserve National Cemetery. Donations may be made to Queen of Heaven Catholic Church.



