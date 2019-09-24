|
Ronald Stefon McHenry
age 58, of Louisville, Ohio, our loving brother, uncle, cousin and friend went to be with the Lord on September 20, 2019 in Carrollton, Ohio. He was born May 20, 1961 in Glennville, West Virginia to the late Bernard and Annamarie McHenry. Ronnie worked hard at whatever he did, "jack of all trades", and played the same way. He had a passion for good ole' Rock-N-Roll and knew his music well. He loved his family and was a friend to many. He was honest, authentic and giving, a bit rough around the edges, but his heart was sensitive and kind. He will always be in our memories and truly missed by us all.
He is survived by his siblings, Bernie McHenry and Eleonore Rayburn; nieces and nephews- Amber Fall, Ryan Lamielle, Ann and Bernie McHenry, Sebastian and Trinity Fall, Jadyn Lamielle, Kadyen Hamilton, Krystian Kendzerski, Zulz and Gunner McHenry.
A memorial service to celebrate Ronnie's life will be 7 p.m. Thursday evening at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Rev. Rick Brown officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 24, 2019