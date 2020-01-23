|
Ronald W. Collier
62, of Canton, Ohio passed away Jan. 17, 2020 with his wife at his side after a courageous battle with cancer. Ron was born in Canton, Ohio on May 9, 1957. Ron was a graduate of Glenwood High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp and retired from the USPS after 35 years of service. Ron was an avid football fan especially The Ohio State Buckeyes. Ron was a member of Lake Cable where he enjoyed boating with family and friends. Ron was a loving and generous man who was adored by many. He will be missed.
Ron is survived by his wife, Kathy (Adams) Collier; sister, Sherry (David) Blosser; brother, Craig Collier, and sister-in-law, Diane Schott; nephews, Bob (Desiree) Bertram, Brent (April) Bertram, Ross Wagner; niece, Ashley (Greg) Ramos; many great-nephews and nieces in which Payne Wagner held a special place in his heart. Ron was preceded in death by his mother, Darlene (Cox) Collier; grandmother, Ada Cox; mother-in-law, Betty (Albert) Adams; brother-in-law, Randy Schott.
Family will receive guests on Saturday, Jan. 25th at Community Christian Church (210 North Main, North Canton) from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by the Memorial service. Internment with military honors will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
Published in The Repository on Jan. 23, 2020