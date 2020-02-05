|
|
Ronald W. Herbert
Age 74, of Canton died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 in Aultman Hospital following an extended illness. Born Aug. 22, 1945 in Canton, Ohio to the late John and Pauline (Habrun) Herbert. He was a life resident of Canton and a 1963 graduate of Canton South High School. Ronald was formerly employed in the auto industry where he would rewire and rebuild auto parts. He was a member of Faith Community Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher and was involved with the AWANA and Good News Clubs.
Preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Herbert Groves and Michael Isner; one sister-in-law, Brenda Isner. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandy (Isner) Herbert; two daughters and son-in-law, Valerie and Jim Williams, Kimberly Herbert; four grandchildren, Seth (Trisha) Williams, Derek (Satori) Williams, Alyssa (Angel) Lara, Tessa Williams; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters and brother-in-law, Jennette Herbert, Linda and Gary Weaver; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard and Carole Herbert, Kenneth and Sally Herbert; two sisters-in-law, Lucille Groves and Cindy Isner; a brother-in-law and spouse, Jim and Beth Isner; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Faith Community Church, 4301 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton, OH 44709, with Pastor Elden Smith officiating. Interment in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call Thursday from 6-8 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2020