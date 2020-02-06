Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
South Cleveland Ave.
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Faith Community Church
4301 Cleveland Ave NW
Canton, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Faith Community Church
4301 Cleveland Ave NW
Canton, OH
Ronald W. Herbert Obituary
Ronald W.

Herbert

Funeral services will be Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Faith Community Church, 4301 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton, OH 44709, with Pastor Elden Smith officiating. Interment in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call Thursday from 6-8 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 6, 2020
