Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Ronald W. Lindesmith


1937 - 2019
Ronald W. Lindesmith Obituary
Ronald W. Lindesmith

82, of Canton passed away on November 24, 2019. Ronald was born in Canton, Ohio on March 18, 1937 to the late James Raymond and Mary C. Lindesmith. He retired from the Jackson Public School System after 27 years of service. Ronald was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church, Hall of Fame Luncheon Club and C.Y.C.

Preceded in death by his son Kent and sister-in- law Carol Lindesmith. He is survived by his daughter Christy (Raymond) Barker; son Scott (Kellie) Lindesmith; brothers Dan (Joanna) Lindesmith and Jim Lindesmith; sister Nancy (Jim) Shiel; special friend Beverly Wines and her family; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with Rev. Don Ackerman officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Medical Cancer Center. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2019
