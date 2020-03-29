Home

Ronald W. Morris Obituary
Ronald W. Morris

Age 75, died Friday, March 20th peacefully in his sleep. He was a life resident of Canton, 1962 graduate of Central Catholic High School, graduate of Walsh University, earned a Master degree from Saint Mary's College, had worked for United Way, was a teacher at Kent State University – Stark, was a founding member of both Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church and the Northern Stark Democratic Club and was a member of the Rotary Club of Plain Township.

Survived by his wife, Dr. Nalini Morris; daughters, Lisa (Greg) Beaufait and Kristi Morris; sons, Billy and Zachary Morris; grandchildren, Brett and Ryan Beaufait; and niece, Nicole (Mark) Lucas. Preceded in death by his daughter, Kelly Lynne Morris; parents, William and Patricia Morris and sister, Cynthia DiGiacomo.

Services were private with burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the United Way of Greater Stark County.

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 29, 2020
