Ronald W. Roudebushage 75, was born to George and Montez Roudebush in Indiana, PA, on July 7, 1945, and passed away in Akron, OH, on July 20, 2020.He was preceded in death by his father, George Roudebush, Sr. Ronald is survived by his mother, Montez Roudebush, Massillon, OH; brother, George (Connie) Roudebush, Jr., Canton, OH; sister, Georgia Taylor, Massillon, OH; nephews, Anthony Roudebush, Canton,OH, Brent Roudebush, Rochester, NY.; nieces: Jacquie (Todd) Collins, Brewster, OH., Lori (Chuck Heaton) Taylor, Canton, OH, Lisa (Frankie) Longo, Aurora, OH; great-nephew, Cole (Paige) Huscusson, Canton, OH; great-nieces Kayla (Piper) Spann, Brecksville, OH., Morgan Heaton, Canton, OH, Madison Trissell, Aurora, OH; great-great-nieces, Mia and Avery Huscusson, Canton, OH. Ron was an Army Veteran serving in Germany during the Vietnam War; his best friend was his dog Booger who assisted him at the shop, and he enjoyed his trips to the casino.Cremation was handled through the Rose Hill Funeral Home, and inurnment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at:Rose Hill Funeral Home, 330-665-1700