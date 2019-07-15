|
Ronald Walter Winzinek
age 81 of Canton, passed away on Friday July 12, 2019. He was born in Canton on December 16, 1937 to the late Walter and Caroline (Grywalski) Winzinek. Ronald, a proud veteran, served his country with honor while on active duty in the United States Army from 1957 to 1959. He graduated from Kent State University in 1964 and awarded a Master of Science in Education from The University of Akron in 1970. Ronald worked as a classroom teacher and guidance counselor for the Perry Local School District his entire professional career retiring from Pfeiffer Middle School in 1998.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Stropki of Gahanna, Ohio. Ronald is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Roderick, Todd, Scott, Michael, and Bret Winzinek; sister, Carol (Verne) Sechler.
Military funeral honors have been requested by the family. A ceremony service will be held on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at 10 am in the mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery 3469 Lincoln Way E. Massillon, Ohio 44646. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Repository on July 15, 2019