Ronalee L. Whitmer
(February 2, 1933 – January 20, 2020)
Rony "Mom Mom" Whitmer, age 86, passed away in her home in Lake Township. Home was where her heart always was, and now she is reunited with her beloved husband, Dave in her new heavenly home. Rony was born in Canton, Ohio to Frances (Horner) and James Lindsay and is survived by her five children, David Whitmer, Tom (Chris) Whitmer, Jenny (Tony) DiMattio, Kathy (Bob) Dannemiller, and Kristen (Evan) Mory; her six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and wonderful companion dog, AJ.
Rony started her career working with her father, James in the insurance business. After marrying Dave in 1956, they made their forever home and started a family. Rony became a homemaker raising five children and becoming a caretaker of many, including her grandchildren, friends, neighbors, numerous pets and wild animals that the kids brought home! Rony loved a good game of cards, especially with her ladies' card club in which she participated for many years. During the last few years, Rony was blessed with a beloved caretaker, Fay Parks, to which the family is forever grateful. The family would also like to thank the Hartville Fire/EMS and the Aultman ER staff for their exceptional work and kindness.
Memorial service will be Saturday, January 25th., at 1:00 p.m. at Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home located at 4817 Cleveland Ave. N.W. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Rony's name to the Stark County Humane Society at P.O. Box 7077, Canton, OH 44705 or to C.H.I.P. (Canines Helping Independent People) 2322 44th Street N.W., Canton, OH 44709.
arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver
330-455-0349
Published in The Repository on Jan. 23, 2020