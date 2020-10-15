Ronnie G.Auvil, Sr.Age 74, of Canton, passed away Sat., Oct 3, 2020. Born May 28, 1946, in Philippi, WV, a son of the late Robert and Virgie (Poling) Auvil.Preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers. Survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty Auvil; one daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Jimmy Clay; one son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Tawnya Auvil; two brothers, Alfred "Dale" Auvil, and Alton "Buddy" Auvil; four grandchildren: C.J. and Danielle, and Joey and Tiffany; and five great grandchildren, Daniel, Brice, Zayden, Averi, and Charli.A Memorial Graveside Service will be held Fri. at Noon in Warstler Cemetery with Pastor Delaney Young officiating. Condolences may be left at:Gordon (330)456-4766