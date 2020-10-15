1/
RONNIE G. AUVIL Sr.
1946 - 2020
Ronnie G.

Auvil, Sr.

Age 74, of Canton, passed away Sat., Oct 3, 2020. Born May 28, 1946, in Philippi, WV, a son of the late Robert and Virgie (Poling) Auvil.

Preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers. Survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty Auvil; one daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Jimmy Clay; one son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Tawnya Auvil; two brothers, Alfred "Dale" Auvil, and Alton "Buddy" Auvil; four grandchildren: C.J. and Danielle, and Joey and Tiffany; and five great grandchildren, Daniel, Brice, Zayden, Averi, and Charli.

A Memorial Graveside Service will be held Fri. at Noon in Warstler Cemetery with Pastor Delaney Young officiating. Condolences may be left at:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330)456-4766

Published in The Repository on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Warstler Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
