Ronnie G.
Auvil, Sr.
Age 74, of Canton, passed away Sat., Oct 3, 2020. Born May 28, 1946, in Philippi, WV, a son of the late Robert and Virgie (Poling) Auvil.
Preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers. Survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty Auvil; one daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Jimmy Clay; one son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Tawnya Auvil; two brothers, Alfred "Dale" Auvil, and Alton "Buddy" Auvil; four grandchildren: C.J. and Danielle, and Joey and Tiffany; and five great grandchildren, Daniel, Brice, Zayden, Averi, and Charli.
A Memorial Graveside Service will be held Fri. at Noon in Warstler Cemetery with Pastor Delaney Young officiating. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330)456-4766