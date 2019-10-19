|
|
Ronnie Hostetler
71, of Navarre, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. He was born in Canton on September 22, 1948 to the late James and Arizona Hostetler. Ronnie retired from Timken Roller Bearing in 2005, following 30 years of employment. He was a member of Canton Calvary Church of the Nazarene and Steelworker's Union #1123. He loved spending time with his family and will be deeply missed.
Ronnie leaves his wife, Linda Hostetler; children, Veronica (Ken) Gibson and Tim Hostetler; grandchildren: Hannah, Katelin and Winton; sister, Sandra; and a brother, David.
Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the Reed
Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Please visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 19, 2019