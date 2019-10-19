Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RONNIE HOSTETLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONNIE HOSTETLER


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONNIE HOSTETLER Obituary
Ronnie Hostetler

71, of Navarre, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. He was born in Canton on September 22, 1948 to the late James and Arizona Hostetler. Ronnie retired from Timken Roller Bearing in 2005, following 30 years of employment. He was a member of Canton Calvary Church of the Nazarene and Steelworker's Union #1123. He loved spending time with his family and will be deeply missed.

Ronnie leaves his wife, Linda Hostetler; children, Veronica (Ken) Gibson and Tim Hostetler; grandchildren: Hannah, Katelin and Winton; sister, Sandra; and a brother, David.

Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the Reed

Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RONNIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now