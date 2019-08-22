Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronnie Courtney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronnie L. Courtney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronnie L. Courtney Obituary
Ronnie L. Courtney

69, of Canton, passed away Wednesday, August 21st, at Aultman Hospital following a brief illness. Born in Canton, on August 6, 1950, a son of the late Leroy and Blanche Courtney. Ronnie was the owner of Ron Courtney Painting for over 30 years and an avid stock car enthusiast.

Besides his wife, Diane Courtney, of 41 years he is survived by two son, Ronnie (Allison) Courtney II, Justin Courtney, both of Canton; one brother, Larry (Robin) Courtney, of Massillon; four grandchildren, Austin Townsend, Alexis Courtney, Dominic Carpanelli and Zane Courtney.

There are no services at this time however you may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.

Waltner-SIMCHAK

Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now