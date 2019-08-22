|
Ronnie L. Courtney
69, of Canton, passed away Wednesday, August 21st, at Aultman Hospital following a brief illness. Born in Canton, on August 6, 1950, a son of the late Leroy and Blanche Courtney. Ronnie was the owner of Ron Courtney Painting for over 30 years and an avid stock car enthusiast.
Besides his wife, Diane Courtney, of 41 years he is survived by two son, Ronnie (Allison) Courtney II, Justin Courtney, both of Canton; one brother, Larry (Robin) Courtney, of Massillon; four grandchildren, Austin Townsend, Alexis Courtney, Dominic Carpanelli and Zane Courtney.
There are no services at this time however you may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 22, 2019