Ronnie L. PhillipsAge 65, of Minerva, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center. He was born Sept. 15, 1955 in Canton to the late Earl and Betty (Stalder) Phillips. He retired from Republic Steel in 2001 and worked for several years as a driver for Bartley Ambulance Service. He was a member of the Minerva United Methodist Church and Augusta Lodge #504 F&AM (formerly Tubal Lodge), 32 Degree Scottish Rite, Valley of Canton, Bolivar Chapter #368 Order of the Eastern Star, former Advisor for Minerva DeMolay and Rainbow and a member of the River Valley Antique Tractor Pullers Association.He is survived by his wife, Diane (Kumbera) Phillips whom he married June 7, 1975, daughter, Mary (Jason) Boylan of Dellroy, son, John Phillips of Minerva, 7 brothers and sisters; Sandra McNutt of Massillon, Cliff Phillips of Waynesburg, Sherrian Arnold of Canton, Leafa Saunier of Zanesville, Debby (Jerry) Stover of Carrollton, Walter (Linda) Phillips of Carrollton, Beth Holderbaum of Minerva, 2 grandchildren, Brianna Phillips and Charles Boylan. He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Sue Phillips.Funeral services will be Thursday at 11:00 am in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Diana Thompson officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday 4-7 pm with Masonic Services at 7:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with medical expenses. The family would like to thank the staff of Mercy Medical Center ICU and the Tri-County Oncology Staff in Massillon for all of their wonderful care. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900