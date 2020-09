Ronnie L. PhillipsFuneral services will be Thursday at 11:00 am in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Diana Thompson officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery.Calling hours will be (Today) Wednesday 4-7 pm with Masonic Services at 7:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with medical expenses. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900