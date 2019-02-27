|
Ronnie Lee Miller
34 of Alliance, passed away at his home on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Ronnie was born in Alliance the son of Ronald and Felicia (Brownfield) Miller; he was a graduate of Marlington High School and worked for Quikrete in Ravenna. Besides bowling and taking care of his Mustang, he loved to spend time with his dog, Lunchbox and friends.
Survivors include his parents; brother, James Miller, twin brother, Donnie Miller and a sister, Alicia Miller. He is also survived by two nieces, Marissa and Jaylee; grandmother, Elva Summers; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Ronald R. Miller; and maternal grandparents, Herb and Emma Brownfield; and his aunt, Phyllis Ricci.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring. A Gathering of Friends and Family will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit. Friends may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home (330) 938-2526.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 27, 2019