|
|
|
Ronnie Lee Miller
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring. A Gathering of Friends and Family will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit. Friends may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home (330) 938-2526.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More