Ronnie Owens Sr.
Ascended to Glory on Saturday September 5, 2020. He was born August 4, 1954 in Canton, Ohio to the late Willie C. and Mavis Owens and he was raised in Waynesburg Ohio. He was a 1973 Graduate of Timken Sr High School. He was retired from Republic Steel Industries (1973-1998) and also retired from The Canton Repository (1998-2012). Ronnie moved to Arizona in 2012 where he enjoyed fishing, going to bingo and playing dominos both online and in person. He was very active in his church and loved to dress up and be cool, hence the nickname "Playa". He was a huge supporter of his granddaughter's music, Justina Owens aka "Just the Empress".
Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents Willie C. and Mavis, brothers Willie Lewis Owens Jr, Gary James Owens, and Johnnie Edward Owens. Grandparents Dovie and Pervie McLeod, Solomon and Novella Owens and in-laws Algie Jr. and Henri Lou Burt. Ronnie is survived by His longtime partner Aran Denise Owens and their children Wylia (Corwin) Hartman, Ronnie L. Owens Jr., and Ronette Owens. He also leaves an ex-wife Eliza Owens from which he has two sons Jamar Owens and Dominique Owens as well as six stepchildren Veronica Watkins, Charlotte Watkins Miller, Charles Turner, Tearle Turner, Gwendolyn Turner Kelley and Melvin Turner. He also leaves Edward Kindell Butler and Melvina Kindell that he helped raise. He is survived by sisters Marezella (Robert) McCrary and Geneva (Mark Beaumount) Owens and half-brother Raymond Swogger. He also leaves 54 grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and other family. Special friends include Ronnie Strickland (MI), Bobby Cutts Sr. (OH), Daniel (MaryAnn) Hubbard (AZ), Melvin Holbert III (AZ) and the Foster family.
With social distancing guidelines in place and mask required the family will receive friends on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 11am to 12pm at God Given Church of God in Christ, 1027 9th St. NE Canton, Ohio 44704 with services to follow at 12pm with Rev. Ace Gillems Sr. officiating. In honoring Ronnie's wishes he will be cremated after services. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721