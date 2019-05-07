|
Ronnie R. Kackley 1941-2019
Together Again
77, of Canton, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. He was born in Byesville, Ohio on June 29, 1941 to the late Kenneth and Pauline Kackley and was a 1959 graduate of Glenwood High School. Following graduation, Ronnie enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he served from 1959 to 1963. He retired from the Timken Company in 1997 following 38 years of employment as a grinder. He was a member of the American Legion, the Eagle Scouts and was a troop leader with Boy Scout Troop #34. Ronnie was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing pool and poker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn J. Kackley on March 10, 2009; and his brother, Larry Kackley. He leaves his three sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas and Kelly Kackley of Canton, Timothy and Linda Kackley of Canton and Robert and Patricia Kackley of The Woodlands, Texas; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren,
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Burial will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in his name, to , 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550 Chicago, IL 60601. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
