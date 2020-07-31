Rosa Maria Tarrer



Rosa Maria Tarrer, 85, of Prescott, AZ, passed away on July 5, 2020. Rosa was born on October 19, 1934, in Banes, Cuba.



She is survived by her three siblings: Juan M. Dominguez, Juan E. Dominguez and Maria Mussen. In 1964, she married Joseph Tarrer and they spent 51 years together in marriage. Rosa was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Tarrer. Rosa was born and raised in Banes, Cuba. At the age of 14 Rosa decided she wanted to learn to speak English. Her parents arranged for her to travel to Massachusetts on a cargo ship. Once in Massachusetts, Rosa enrolled at the Academy of Assumption in Wellesley, for "4 wonderful years,' she used to say. Rosa then attended the University of Miami. Rosa returned back to Cuba to work towards getting her visa to return to the United States. This process took 5 years. She returned to the United States and became a citizen and never returned to Cuba. Rosa married Joseph Tarrer in 1964, and they had 51 years of life with each other. Rosa would always say how blessed she was to live in this country. Rosa and Joseph moved to Prescott, AZ in 2001. Rosa was a devoted and loving wife and has three children: Brian Tarrer, Jennifer Henry (Nathaniel - Husband), and Vickie Pandoli. Rosa has five grandchildren: Stacy Rolph (Chad- Husband), Heather Trappe, Anthony Pandoli, and Paxton and Maddigan Henry. Rosa also has four great-grandchildren: Taylor and Conner Rolph, Austin Campbell, and Jaxson Nash.



We do not want to grieve, but, instead, remember with love- all the funny things she used to say and do (and there were many)! Love you..Like you..See you Tomorrow -



Jennifer, Paxton and Maddigan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store