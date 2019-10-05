Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Rosa Roberts Rose Oesch


1935 - 2019
Rosa Roberts Rose Oesch Obituary
Rosa Roberts Rose Oesch

Age 84, passed away Thursday morning October 3, 2019 following a six year courageous fight with Alzheimer's. She was born May 19, 1935 to her parents, the late, Theodore and Margaret (Wernli) Roberts. Rosa was raised in Salineville, Ohio and was a hard and dedicated worker. She worked for TRW in Minerva, Ohio for 18 years and then retired from General Motors in Lordstown after 19 years of service. Rosa was a wonderful and loving Mother and Grandmother. She was extremely thoughtful and helpful to others. Rosa loved and was very proud of her flower and herb gardens and enjoyed doing arts and crafts and building bird houses.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold Rose and then by her second husband, Walter Oesch; a sister, Betty Bentley and two brothers, Bob Roberts and William Roberts. Survivors include her son, Randy H. (Kim) Rose; her daughter, Tracy L. Rose (fiance, Rick Frost); grandchildren, Jennifer (Rick) Dipold, Heidi Roush, Casey (Josh) Mueller, Shane Rose as well as six great grandchildren; three sisters, Sally Bentley of Salineville, Virginia Smith of Bradenton, Fla. and Linda Jones of Midland, Pa. along with many nieces and nephews. The family extends their appreciation to the entire staff of The Inn at Whitewood Village, The Inn at University Village and Crossroads Hospice for the excellent and compassionate care given over the years.

A Memorial Service will be held Monday October 7. 2019 at 4 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel (801 Pittsburg Ave NW). Calling hours will be Monday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The (). The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to view this obituary and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 5, 2019
