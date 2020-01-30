Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours location:
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Ridgeview Cemetery
Cadiz, OH
Rosalie F. Smith


1933 - 2020
Rosalie F. Smith Obituary
Rosalie F. Smith

Age 86, of Canton died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 in the Canton Christian Home. Born April 19, 1933 in Graysville, Ohio to the late Samuel and Sylvia (Walters) Moore. Rosalie attended the Deaf Outreach Church, Greensburg, Ohio.

Preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kristina Smith and nine brothers. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, James P. Smith; seven children and spouses, Jimmie Smith, Karla and Clifford Nevel, Terry and

Regina Smith, Darryl and Joyce Smith, Stacey and Jeane Smith, Darwin and Shirley Smith, Rosemary Smith; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Joyce Moore; numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be Saturday, Feb 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Ridgeview Cemetery, Cadiz, Ohio. Friends may call Friday from 5-8 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. Memorial donations may be made to Aultman Hospice program.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Jan. 30, 2020
