Rosalie Maria Guarino Berger
1915-2019
Born in New York City, August 21, 1915, 103 of Canton, passed away peacefully Saturday evening March 2, 2019. A resident of the Pines since 2006, she was a member of the former Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Canton. Married to Russell Berger, mother, grandmother, head start teacher's aide, seamstress, singer, musician, Italian Group performer, poet, artist, animal lover, avid reader, her faith in God was her rock.
Survived by her daughter, Rosalie J. Berger; her grandson, Christian R. Berger;, her grandson, Michael D. Berger; and daughter in law, Florence Berger. Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a great many treasured friends.
Services will be Friday with burial to follow at 2:00 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum with Fr. Tom Kraszewski officiating. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at
www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2019