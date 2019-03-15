Home

Funeral services will be conducted at the noon hour (TODAY) Friday, March 15, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Burial will follow at Brookfield Cemetery. The family will receive condolences THIS MORNING from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in care of Anchor Baptist Church in Massillon. To read the full obituary and sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.





(330) 833-4193
Published in The Repository on Mar. 15, 2019
