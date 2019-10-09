Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose A. Hoffman


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose A. Hoffman Obituary
Rose A. Hoffman

88, of Louisville, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, following an extended illness. Daughter of the late Luigi and Natalina Brue, she was born on November 7, 1930. Rose enjoyed singing in the choir and most loved caring for and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Janet (John) Metzger, Jeffrey (Debra), Karen (Chris) Heim, Kevin, and Susanne (Chris) Powers and grandchildren, Stephanie and Natalie Metzger, Matt, Sarah, Daniel and Elizabeth Heim, and Allison and Lauren Powers. In addition to her parents, Rose is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Gene; brother, Dominic and sisters Mary and Rena.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 11th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church. Friends may call Thursday, October 10th from 4-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now