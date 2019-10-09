|
|
Rose A. Hoffman
88, of Louisville, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, following an extended illness. Daughter of the late Luigi and Natalina Brue, she was born on November 7, 1930. Rose enjoyed singing in the choir and most loved caring for and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Janet (John) Metzger, Jeffrey (Debra), Karen (Chris) Heim, Kevin, and Susanne (Chris) Powers and grandchildren, Stephanie and Natalie Metzger, Matt, Sarah, Daniel and Elizabeth Heim, and Allison and Lauren Powers. In addition to her parents, Rose is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Gene; brother, Dominic and sisters Mary and Rena.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 11th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church. Friends may call Thursday, October 10th from 4-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory
330-875-2811
Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Oct. 9, 2019