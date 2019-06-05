|
Rose Ann Haas 1950-2019
68, of Senecaville passed away Friday (May 31, 2019) at SEORMC. She was born September 10, 1950 in Louisville and was the daughter of the late Anthony and Lillian (Frank) Katich Sr. Mrs. Haas retired from The Hoover Company after 35 years of service. She was a member of Eagles Aerie #386. She loved working outside, gardening, traveling, spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, Paul Katich. She is survived by her husband, James P. Haas whom she married July 3, 1982; one step-son, James Haas of Pickerington; one step-daughter, Cari (Ray) Padin of LaGrange; five grandchildren, Kelsey, Maggie, C.J., Parker and Macin; three brothers, Ed (Kathy) Katich of Cambridge, Donald Katich of Alliance, and Martin Katich of Louisville; four sisters, Agnes (Keith) Brand of Alliance, Maggie (Ron) Hill of Canal Fulton, Betty (Kevin) Rick of Canton, and Theresa (Jon) Pratt of Alliance; several nieces and nephews.
No calling hours or services will be observed. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at
www.black-eppersonfuneralhomes.com
Black-Epperson Funeral Home
Published in The Repository on June 5, 2019