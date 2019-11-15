|
|
Rose Anna Scruggs
Snodgrass
known by many as Sue, age 69, of College Park, Ga., passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. She was born Oct. 4, 1950. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the Temple of Faith Church of God. Interment will follow at Alliance City Cemetery. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, 770-942-2311
Published in The Repository on Nov. 15, 2019