Rose (Grandma Della) Berdella
"Together again"
91, of Canton, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning. Born in Canton, on Feb. 5, 1929. Her parents were the late Mike and Mary Hiben. Rose attended Canton McKinley High School, worked at Spun Steel, and later retired from Ecko Houseware after 28 years. Rose was a member of St. Joan of Arc Parish and for many years was an active volunteer at their food cupboard, and a Eucharistic minister at the Hospitality House until her arthritis caused her to slow down. Rose loved to cook and bake. She was known by many for her famous pepperoni rolls that were always made with love.
In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Ben whom she was married to for 53 years; brothers: Mike, Ed, John and Frank Hiben, and sisters: Mary Masek, Anna Bennett, Helen Mugrage, and Jean Mang. Rose is survived by her devoted daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and Frank Silla; and son, Tom Berdella; brother, Andy Hiben; grandchildren: Frank, and Matt (Stefanie) Silla, and Tana (Matt) Pflaum; and great-grandchildren: Frankie, Nikolas, Dominic and Nadia Silla, and Libbie and Benny Pflaum, which were all her pride-and-joy. Special niece and nephew, Susan and Ed Patrick who shared her love for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Special thank you to Dr. James Johns, The Landing, and Hospice for their caring and compassionate care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael's Catholic Church at 10 a.m. on Friday. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Perry Helping Perry in Rose's honor at www.perryhelpingperry.com/donate
Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Garden. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of support may be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com
