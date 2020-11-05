Rose (Grandma Della) BerdellaA Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael's Catholic Church at 10 a.m. on Friday. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Perry Helping Perry in Rose's honor at: www.perryhelpingperry .com/donate Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Garden.Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of support may be sent to the family at:Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-833-3222