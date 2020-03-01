|
|
Rose Esther (Brodzenski) Rivard
On December 13, 2019 Rose Esther Rivard (Brodzenski) passed away at the age of 68. Rose was born on September 4, 1951 in Canton, Ohio. Rose lived in several locations over the years including Florida, Tennessee, and Ohio. For the last 20 years she resided in Gainesboro, Tennessee, with her beloved John Gilham. They were owners of The Roadhouse BBQ, and the Town Diner. It was there that she engaged in her love of cooking and serving people. She was a master seamstress, and loved to fish and garden. She owned many pets over the years and at times she bred dogs. Buddy, a German shepherd was her favorite. She will be remembered for her contagious laugh and the love she generously offered to those who crossed her path. She treasured her family and held them in high esteem.
She was preceded in death by her father Chester Brodzenski and his wife Anita, and her step-father Thomas Blile. She is survived by her mother Mary Blile and siblings Catherine Burton (Dr. Bernard), Jinny Hacker (Ronald), Samuel Brodzenski, Timothy Brodzenski, and Barbie Orr along with several nieces and nephews.
Her family will celebrate her life during a private memorial on March 14,2020.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 1, 2020