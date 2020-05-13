Rose Hofacre



age 90, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born in Dennison, daughter of the late Rocco and Carmela Natoli. Rose was a loyal employee of Padula's Restaurant and A&D Foodarama. She was the devoted wife of Wade Hofacre (deceased June 7, 2016) and a loving mother. She was a superb cook, an avid reader, and she loved to knit and crochet, making many gifts over the years for family and friends.



She will be greatly missed by daughter, Loretta Raduege; son, Gregory (Bettina); granddaughters, Heidi Raduege, Holly Raduege, and Alise Hofacre; grandsons, Sergio and Matthew; her sister, Gloria Carruthers, and many nieces, nephews and friends.



There will be no calling hours, due to current health restrictions, but a graveside service will take place Friday, May 15 at 1 p.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Massillon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The American Parkinson Disease Association.



"Be not burdened with times of sorrow,



I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow.



My life's been full, I savored much,



Good friends, good times, a loved one's touch.



