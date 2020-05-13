Rose Hofacre
Rose Hofacre

age 90, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born in Dennison, daughter of the late Rocco and Carmela Natoli. Rose was a loyal employee of Padula's Restaurant and A&D Foodarama. She was the devoted wife of Wade Hofacre (deceased June 7, 2016) and a loving mother. She was a superb cook, an avid reader, and she loved to knit and crochet, making many gifts over the years for family and friends.

She will be greatly missed by daughter, Loretta Raduege; son, Gregory (Bettina); granddaughters, Heidi Raduege, Holly Raduege, and Alise Hofacre; grandsons, Sergio and Matthew; her sister, Gloria Carruthers, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

There will be no calling hours, due to current health restrictions, but a graveside service will take place Friday, May 15 at 1 p.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Massillon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The American Parkinson Disease Association.

"Be not burdened with times of sorrow,

I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow.

My life's been full, I savored much,

Good friends, good times, a loved one's touch.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
Rosie and I worked at A&D Foodarama together for many years and Rosie and Wade lived in the same neighborhood when I was a kid in the SE section of Massillon. When i got married she crocheted my ex wife and I a popcorn Afghan for which I still have and never used and is iny hope chest. Rosie and I had great fun and great conversations when we worked together and she would always give me that motherly advice if need be. She always talked of her family and Wade she loved them dearly. I sure will.miss her and I have awesome memories of this great lady! Love you Rosie you were one of a kind!!
Steve Flad
Coworker
May 13, 2020
Aunt Rose is happy now, her and Uncle Wade are together. You have our deepest sympathy.
Anthony and Carolyn
Anthony Morelli
May 13, 2020
Rose and I worked and laughed together many years at A&D Foodarama. She loved her family and would talk of them often. She would say she worked to bless her grandchildren. She will be missed!
Margie Sciortino
Friend
May 12, 2020
My deepest sympathies on the passing of your mother. Rosie and Wade were dear friends of my parents, Carol and Bob McFarren. I have many great memories also. May God be with you all.
Debby
Friend
