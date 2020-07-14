Rose M. BasaAge 96 of Canton, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 in The Gables of Green following a brief illness. Born September 18, 1923 in Canton, Ohio, to the late Phillip and Eva (Lebec) Krizon. She was a member of St Mary's Catholic Church in Canton. Rose was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles McKinley Erie #2370 where she was a lifetime member. She received the Eagles Hall of Fame Award in 2012 and held many offices in the ladies auxiliary. Rose worked the Eagles bingo lunch counter and she was nicknamed the "fish fry girl".Preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Basa in 1988; a special nephew, Bobby Smith; six brothers and six sisters. She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law: Ann Andrews and Gary Lane, Rose and Denny Reno, Deb and Jim Lutz; three grandchildren: Kyle Lutz, Kirk (Elle) Lutz, Collin McEndree; one sister and brother-in-law, Josephine and Robert Smith; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank The Gables of Green and Clear Path Hospice for their wonderful care given to Rose.There will be a private family service with interment in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Gables of Green or Clear Path Hospice.Kreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525