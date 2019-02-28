Home

ROSE M. FRY

Rose M. Fry

Age 60, of Waynesburg, passed away Tues., Feb. 26, 2019. Born in Alliance, a daughter of Eileen Offenberger and the late Roy Offenberger. Rose was a 1977 Graduate of Sandy Valley High School and a 1980 Graduate of the Mercy School of Nursing. She had worked as an RN at Mercy Medical Center.

Survived by two daughters, Sydney Schneff, and Ashley Dias (Matt Cunningham) and their children, Tyler, Brooklynn, Madison, and Savannah; one son, Andy (Alyse) Fry, and their son, Gavin; five brothers, Richard (Becky) Offenberger, Robert (Jami) Offenberger, Ed (Deanna) Offenberger, Paul (Traci) Offenberger, and Gary (Tami) Offenberger; lifelong friends Janice and Tom Leyda and special friend Ed Mrazek.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sat. from 1-3 p.m. in the hall of the St. James Catholic Church in Waynesburg. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rose's memory may be made to the family to help defray expenses. The Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at:

Published in The Repository on Feb. 28, 2019
