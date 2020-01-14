|
Rose M. Hayden
age 86 of Massillon, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. She was born Feb. 8, 1933, the daughter of the late Anthony and Josephine (DeGeorge) Guiffre. Rose worked at Massillon City Schools in the cafeteria for over 30 years retiring from Gorrell School. She was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church and was active in animal rescue.
Rose is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy and David Schuster and Linda and David Gamary; sister, Antoinette (Daniel) Unklesbay; grandchildren, John Schuster, Michelle (Jacob) Ledford and Stephanie (Taylor) Kyger; three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin (Shorty) who died in 1995; brother, Robert Guiffre; and brother and sister-in-law, Ross and Ruth Guiffre, and her little dog, Annie.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 First St. N.E., Massillon. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. Burial to follow the service at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Second Chance for Animals, P.O. Box 35706, Canton, Ohio 44720. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Jan. 14, 2020