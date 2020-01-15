|
Rose M. Hayden
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 First St. N.E., Massillon. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. Burial to follow the service at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Second Chance for Animals, P.O. Box 35706, Canton, Ohio 44720. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Published in The Repository on Jan. 15, 2020