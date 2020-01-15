Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
Rose M. Hayden Obituary
Rose M. Hayden

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 First St. N.E., Massillon. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. Burial to follow the service at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Second Chance for Animals, P.O. Box 35706, Canton, Ohio 44720. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Jan. 15, 2020
