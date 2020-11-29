Rose M. MeolaCovid-19 took the life of Rose M. Meola on Nov. 24, 2020 at the age of 94. Because of the way she lived her life she was welcomed by God and reunited with the love of her life, Frank. She was born March 27, 1926 to the late Nickolas and Isabelle Streamo. She was a devoted daughter, and handled the responsibility of being the eldest of seven children with grace and a caring spirit. Rose graduated from Timken Vocational High School, receiving the class award for Most Outstanding Dressmaker. She designed and constructed exquisite garments throughout her lifetime, including four wedding gowns.She married her World War II "Soldier Boy" June 1, 1946, wearing a bridal gown she fashioned from over 20 yards of silk that he hand carried from Japan. They always were admired by all when they stepped onto the dance floor - light on their feet, with excellent ballroom technique. Now they are truly dancing with the stars. Rose celebrated 64 years of marriage with Frank before his passing in 2011. Always together, she supported him in every way throughout his 23-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was a loving mother to three daughters, and a very "special" mother to the two of them with "special" needs. She dedicated her life to providing them with full-time care while at home with her for forty years, and supported them in every way possible thereafter. God chose her carefully to be their mother.Rose was an outstanding cook and baker. She was famous for her cream puffs. No matter what the family occasion, her brothers were heard to say "where's the cream puffs Ro?" She made enough meatballs in her lifetime to reach to the heavens. Her soups comforted many a friend. Her grandchildren received college packages filled with her fabulous pastel iced cookies that they dubbed "Love Cookies". In later years those cookies graced their wedding tables. Her husband was always heard to say his favorite place to eat was "Rose's Kitchen". But each morning "Rose's Kitchen" became a sacred place as she sat at her kitchen table for her morning prayers. She sat surrounded by her prayer cards and meticulously hand-written notes, covered with prayer intentions of her own and those of others who asked for her prayers. Her strong faith as well as her sense of humor helped her to face whatever challenges life brought her way. Family meant everything to her. Nonna Rose was immensely proud of her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren and their many accomplishments. Her caring for others and her many talents will live on in them because she taught by example.Survivors include daughters, Linda Wittman of Massillon, Barbara Meola and Mary Anne Meola, both of Hartville, and special son-in-law, Frank (Bud) Wittman; grandchildren, Beth Hough, Lisa (Jeffrey) Edler, Victoria (David) Swanson, Frank (Ann) Wittman Jr; great-grandchildren, Baylee Rose, Ally and Brian Hough, Zoe and Maya Edler, Sam, Charlie and Maggie Swanson, and Bobby, Ben and Brady Wittman. Also survived by sister, Mary (Mike) Bagnoli, and brother, Joseph Streamo; sisters-in-law, Georgia Streamo and Janet Streamo; brother-in-law, Jack Turner. Preceded in death by brothers, John (Lillian) Streamo, Donald Streamo, Nicholas Streamo; sister, Annebelle Turner and sister-in-law, Marge Streamo. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. The family thanks Linda Baber for her very special friendship. The kindness and care of the Baum family, especially Dr. Betsy Baum M.D. and Nurse Practitioner Abbey Baum-Beigie and the entire Bethany Nursing Home staff will never be forgotten. The family is also grateful for the many years of care provided by Doctors Michael and Virgil Tirmonia.Due to the pandemic there will be no calling hours, and graveside services will be private. A mass and a celebration of Rose's life will be held for family and friends next summer. Memorial contributions may be made in Rose's honor to Hartville Meadows Meola Fund for Special Needs at Hartville Meadows Intermediate Care Facility, 844 Sunnyside SW, Hartville Ohio, 44632. To share a memory or photo visitRossi Funeral Home, 330-492-5830