Rose M. Quinn
86, of Canton, passed away on February 20, 2020. She was born on July 16, 1933 in Canton, to the late Robert and Josephine (Concato) Criswell. Rose had a never-ending love and dedication to her family. The time spent with them meant the most to her; whether it was shopping together or going out to eat with her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Jane; or taking regular trips to Myrtle Beach with her daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Steve or just spending quality time with her grandson Dan who was definitely her greatest joy. In addition to Rose's loving personality, she also possessed the gift of hospitality. One of her favorite traditions took place every Christmas season with her husband, Dennis and included hours of baking one-of-kind Christmas cookies. After the cookies were baked, they would drive to family and friends to share the homemade Christmas cheer. She was a wonderful and generous lady who will always be remembered for sharing her gifts with those she loved.
Rose will be deeply missed by her daughter, Denise (Steve) Nemeth; and her son, Kevin (Jane) Quinn; and her grandson, Daniel Quinn. In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dennis Quinn; and her brothers: Charles, Robert, Bernard, John and William Criswell; and sisters, Carmel Pippi and Norma Spurrier.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 25th., from 10-11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. and burial will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park.
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 23, 2020