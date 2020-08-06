Rose M. Ujcich
89, of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born in Mount Pleasant, Mich. on August 9, 1930 to the late Daniel and Pearl Kunkel and was a graduate of Timken High School. Rose was an Avon lady for over 30 years and was a member of the Avon President's Club. She enjoyed arts and crafts, sewing and cooking. She loved reading especially Harry Potter books. Rose was an avid animal lover and will be deeply missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Veda Dalpra and her brother, Glen Kunkel. Rose leaves her beloved husband Frank Ujcich, whom she married on October 22, 1949 and would have celebrated their 71st anniversary in October; daughters, Marla Ujcich and Marianne (Jim) Martin; grandchildren, Tara (Jordan) Kittle and Madison Martin; great grandchildren, Skylar, Chase and Kate; her brother, Don Kunkel and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday with Covid-19 restrictions enforced. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Stark County Humane Society, 5100 Peach St. Louisville, OH 44641, Alter Attic, 3124 9th St. SW Canton, OH 44710 or to Aultman Breast Cancer Care Center, 2600 6th St. SW Canton, OH 44710. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
to send condolences.
