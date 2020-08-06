1/1
Rose M. Ujcich
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose M. Ujcich

89, of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born in Mount Pleasant, Mich. on August 9, 1930 to the late Daniel and Pearl Kunkel and was a graduate of Timken High School. Rose was an Avon lady for over 30 years and was a member of the Avon President's Club. She enjoyed arts and crafts, sewing and cooking. She loved reading especially Harry Potter books. Rose was an avid animal lover and will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Veda Dalpra and her brother, Glen Kunkel. Rose leaves her beloved husband Frank Ujcich, whom she married on October 22, 1949 and would have celebrated their 71st anniversary in October; daughters, Marla Ujcich and Marianne (Jim) Martin; grandchildren, Tara (Jordan) Kittle and Madison Martin; great grandchildren, Skylar, Chase and Kate; her brother, Don Kunkel and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday with Covid-19 restrictions enforced. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Stark County Humane Society, 5100 Peach St. Louisville, OH 44641, Alter Attic, 3124 9th St. SW Canton, OH 44710 or to Aultman Breast Cancer Care Center, 2600 6th St. SW Canton, OH 44710. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved