Rose M. Ujcich
Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday with Covid-19 restrictions enforced. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Stark County Humane Society, 5100 Peach St. Louisville, OH 44641, Alter Attic, 3124 9th St. SW Canton, OH 44710 or to Aultman Breast Cancer Care Center, 2600 6th St. SW Canton, OH 44710. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome .com to send condolences.

Published in The Repository on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
AUG
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
