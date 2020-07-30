1/1
Rose Marie Angeloni
1927 - 2020
Rose Marie Angeloni

age 93 of Malvern, passed away at St. Joseph Care Center on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Marie was born in Malvern, Ohio on July 23, 1927 to Charles and Mary (Nyardi) Markino. Marie was a beautician for over 50 years and owned Marie's Beauty Shop.

Marie is survived by three sons, Mark (Deanna) of Malvern, Tim of Louisville, and Doug (Sherry) of Canton; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Angeloni; and a sister, Katherine Angeloni.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 125 Carrollton Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Celebrant Fr. Vic Cinson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.

Deckman-Bartley

330-863-0441

Published in The Repository on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4114
Memories & Condolences
July 29, 2020
Tim and brothers So sorry to read of the passing of your mom she did my moms hair for years she was a great lady
Karen Brumbaugh
July 29, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the family.
Jerry & Phyllis Bennett
Acquaintance
July 29, 2020
Our deepest condolences to all of the families of Marie. She was such a kind and sweet lady. Rip Marie.
Mike and michelle Larson
Friend
July 29, 2020
To all of the Angeloni family,
You have my deepest sympathies for your loss. She will be missed by many.
Michael Penick
Acquaintance
July 29, 2020
Prayers for the family, we have lost a wonderful friend and beautiful lady.
Sonia Strock
Friend
July 30, 2020
July 29, 2020
Our heavenly Father has called a beautiful soul home. My sincerest sympathy to Marie's family. May friends bring you comfort, fond memories bring you smiles and God's love bring you reassurance of His loving care.
Diane Phillips
Acquaintance
July 29, 2020
