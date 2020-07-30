Rose Marie Angeloni
age 93 of Malvern, passed away at St. Joseph Care Center on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Marie was born in Malvern, Ohio on July 23, 1927 to Charles and Mary (Nyardi) Markino. Marie was a beautician for over 50 years and owned Marie's Beauty Shop.
Marie is survived by three sons, Mark (Deanna) of Malvern, Tim of Louisville, and Doug (Sherry) of Canton; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Angeloni; and a sister, Katherine Angeloni.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 125 Carrollton Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Celebrant Fr. Vic Cinson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
