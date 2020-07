Rose MarieAngeloniMass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 125 Carrollton Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Celebrant Fr. Vic Cinson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com Deckman-Bartley330-863-0441