|
|
Rose Marie Davis
Age 90, of Minerva, died Friday, July 19, 2019, in Auburn Skilled Nursing Center. She was born January 12, 1929, in Massillon to William and Marie (Haines) Schrader. She worked in retail cosmetics for many years, having opened Higbees and then Stern and Mann's. She is a member of the Minerva First Christian Church, founding member of the Red Hat Society and a charter member of the Sans Souci Club in Minerva. She graduated from Minerva High School in 1947 and was active on the reunion committee. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Davis who died in 2002; daughter, Marla Murphy; a sister, Jean Lewis; and a brother-in-law, Bob Davis.
She is survived by daughter, Doria Kisling of Minerva; son-in-law, Mike Murphy of Minerva; sister, Ella Mae (Bob) Donovan of Belmont, CA; brother, William (Edwina) Schrader of Buffalo, NY; and a sister-in law, Wanda Davis of North Canton; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be two hours prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice or to the Auburn Activity Dept. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:
www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home,
(330)868-4900
Published in The Repository on July 21, 2019