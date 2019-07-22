Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
ROSE DAVIS
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
ROSE MARIE DAVIS


1929 - 2019
ROSE MARIE DAVIS Obituary
Rose Marie Davis

Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery.

Calling hours will be two hours prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice or to the Auburn Activity Dept. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, (330)868-4900
Published in The Repository on July 22, 2019
