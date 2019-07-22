|
|
Rose Marie Davis
Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery.
Calling hours will be two hours prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice or to the Auburn Activity Dept. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:
www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, (330)868-4900
Published in The Repository on July 22, 2019