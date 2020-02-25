|
Rose Marie Hendrickson
77, of Canton, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. She was born in Canton on Oct. 26, 1942 to the late Joseph and Bertha Carani and was a 1961 graduate of Canton McKinley High School. Rose was employed in the housekeeping department at Aultman Hospital for 33 years, retiring in 2010. She enjoyed reading, shopping and traveling, especially to New York. She was a loving, kindhearted and giving woman. Rose was hardworking and loved her family deeply. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Hendrickson and her half brother, Robert Law. She leaves her daughters, Danene Tello and Tina Cantera; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; her sister, Christine French and nephews, Joe and Bill French.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, with Pastor Bob Cheyney officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health, 919 2nd St. NE Canton, OH 44704. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
