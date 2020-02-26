Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Hendrickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Marie Hendrickson

Send Flowers
Rose Marie Hendrickson Obituary
Rose Marie Hendrickson

Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, with Pastor Bob Cheyney officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health, 919 2nd St. NE Canton, OH 44704. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -