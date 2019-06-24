Rose Marie Keller 1936-2019



82, of Massillon, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Rose was born in Brewster, Ohio on August 19, 1936, the daughter of the late Michael and Emma (Selan) Stroh. She was a lifelong resident of the area and a 1957 graduate of Massillon City Hospital School of Nursing. Rose was a registered nurse and worked for Massillon City Hospital retiring after 37 years. She enjoyed sewing, playing cards, wintering in Punta Gorda, FL and spending time with family. Rose was a member of Grace United Church of Christ.



Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Keller, with whom she shared 49 years of marriage; and her brother, Richard Stroh.



She is survived by her children, Kimberly S. (Allan) Seda, and Michael (Holly) Keller; son-in-law, Raymond Pelosi; grandchildren, Marissa Pelosi, Steven (Ashley) Keller, Natalie (Ryan) Varga, and Laura Smallsreed; great grandchildren, Owen and Blake Keller and Maggie Rose Varga; brothers, Stanley (Tracy) Stroh, and Ronald (Mary) Stroh; sisters, Betty (Frank) Galindo and Kathy (Edward) Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Altercare of Navarre, Absolute Hospice, especially Jeanie and Sandy. A special thanks to Aunt Bett for all the help during these difficult months.



A Celebration of Rose's life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grace United Church of Christ in Massillon. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 – 11 a.m. before the service.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



(330) 833-3222 Published in The Repository on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary