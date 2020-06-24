Rose Marie Schillig (nee Goodwin)
passed peacefully into God's care on June 21, 2020 at age 92.
In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Francis Schillig in 2012 after 68 years of marriage; and her sister, Geraldine Ann Goodwin. She is survived by her six children: Geraldine "Gerri" McGirr (Dale), Deneen Wachsman (Bob), Butch Schillig (Sherry), Carla Mayberry, Wayne Schillig (Debbie), and Kevin Schillig (April). She was born on August 17, 1927 to Harry and Marie Goodwin in Canton, Ohio. Rose was the proud grandmother of nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Leo and Rose worked together to own and operate Schillig's Food Market, at two locations in Marlboro, Ohio for over 30 years. You could always find all the food, meat, and local news you needed at "the store", and a long chat after the groceries were checked out was a frequent occurrence. Rose also had many hobbies over the years. She rode horses as a teenager, was an avid bowler for many years, and never met a card game she didn't like. Leo and Rose spent thirty winters in their home in Hollywood, Florida, and visitors were always welcome there. Of course, you were in for a big dose of Bunko once a week, and an auction house visit every Friday night! They also traveled extensively with about 20 of the Senior Travel Tours from Sacred Heart of Mary Church. Those trips took them from the Dakotas to New York City. She also traveled to Hawaii with her husband. She traveled across America with friends by car, train, plane, and motor home. Internationally, she traveled to Europe three times, twice to Spain, all in the company of her daughter Gerri and her husband Dale. Rose had many friends she visited in Spain, because she and Leo helped welcome and host all 13 exchange students from Spain that visited Gerri and Dale over the years. Rose had a wide circle of friends, never threw anything away, loved her cats, and loved to eat out as much as possible.
Her family and friends ask you to join them in celebrating a long, wonderful life. Private services will be held. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, June 26th., at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Harrisburg Social Hall. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Rose Marie Schillig may be sent to: Sacred Heart of Mary Church, 8277 North Nickelplate Ave. NE, Louisville, OH 44641, Marlboro Fire Dept., 9577 Edison St., Alliance, OH 44601 or Marlboro Twp. Police Dept., 7344 Edison St., Hartville, OH 44632. Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com
Published in The Repository on Jun. 24, 2020.